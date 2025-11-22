BJP Assam Forms Manifesto Drafting & Election Management Committees for 2026 Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has formally constituted a Manifesto Drafting Committee for the preparation of its election manifesto for the Assam Assembly Election 2026.

The committee will be chaired by Ranoj Pegu, Minister in the Government of Assam, with Shri Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State, appointed as Member Secretary.

Other members of the committee include senior party leaders and legislators, such as Shri Ranjeet Kr. Dass, Smt. Ajanta Neog, Shri Bimal Borah, Shri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Amar Sing Tisso, Shri Mission Ranjan Das, Shri Dhruba Prasad Baishya, Shri Dwijen Sarma, Pradip Thakuria, Devojit Mahanta, Shri Uday Sankar Goswami, Shri Mihineswar Basumatary, Smt. Mita Nath Bora, Smt. Kankana Goswami, Shri Swamkwar Brahma, and Shri Bhaskar Papukan Gogoi.

The notification was issued by Dilip Saikia, State President of BJP Assam Pradesh, and copies were marked to key party leaders, including Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shri BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Org), Shri Harish Dwivedi, State Prabhari, and coordinators for the Northeast states, Sambit Patra and Shri V. Muraleedharan.

The BJP office at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati, will coordinate activities related to the manifesto preparation.

Also, the BJP, Assam Pradesh, has announced the formation of the State Election Management Committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assam Assembly Election 2026.

Shri Pradan Barua, Member of Parliament, has been appointed as the Convenor of the committee, while Shri Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa, MP, will serve as Co-Convenor. Other members include Dr. Rajdeep Roy, former MP, and Shri Anup Barman, State General Secretary of the party.

The committee will oversee election-related preparations and coordinate activities to facilitate a smooth and effective election process in Assam.

The committee will oversee election-related preparations and coordinate activities to facilitate a smooth and effective election process in Assam.

