BREAKING: Junmoni Moran Arrested, Says 'Won’t Bow to Suren Phukan'

Political tensions have intensified in Assam’s poll-bound Tinsukia district after former BJP Mahila Morcha worker and independent panchayat candidate Junmoni Moran was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the Digboi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), citing a viral social media video in which Moran made serious allegations against local MLA Suren Phukan.

Junmoni Moran, contesting from Ward No. 7 of Shantipur village under Borhapjan Gaon Panchayat, was detained by Doomdooma Police and produced before the Tinsukia court on Monday. The court subsequently ordered her to be sent to jail.

But Moran didn’t go quietly. "One time? I’ll go to jail a thousand times. I will never bow before Suren Phukan. He only knows jail and FIRs — I know self-respect and dignity," declared Moran, moments before being taken away in police custody.

The controversy centers around a viral Facebook video in which Moran alleged, “The MLA doesn’t know good and bad touch; he doesn’t know how to respect women.” Her comments have drawn sharp criticism from BJP supporters, with several women members of the party denouncing the remarks as “baseless and malicious.”