Brahmaputra's Lifeline in Peril: AGP MP Sounds Alarm Over China’s Mega Dam

In a crucial debate in the Rajya Sabha, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP Birendra Prasad Baishya raised alarm over China’s proposed 60,000-megawatt Three Gorges Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, warning that the project poses a severe threat to Assam and the northeastern region of India.

Advertisment

Baishya highlighted the potential ecological and socio-economic risks posed by the dam, particularly its impact on the Brahmaputra River, which originates in China and flows through Assam.

The MP expressed concern that the construction of the world’s largest hydroelectric project on the river would disrupt its flow and severely impact the region’s biodiversity, way of life, and cultural heritage.

In his speech, Baishya said, “The Brahmaputra River is the lifeline of Northeast India. The Brahmaputra Valley civilization is one of the oldest in the world. We are deeply concerned about China’s proposal to build the world’s largest power generation project on the river, which will threaten our civilization, culture, and the socio-economic life of the people of Assam.”

The proposed project, part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, would be constructed near Tibet, close to the Indian border, raising concerns across India and Bangladesh. With an estimated cost of USD 137 billion, the hydropower project will surpass China’s Three Gorges Dam, becoming the world’s largest infrastructure project. Both India and Bangladesh rely heavily on the Brahmaputra for their water supply, and any diversion of its flow could have disastrous effects on the region, particularly in flood-prone Northeast India.

Baishya called on the central government to take the matter seriously, stressing the profound implications the project could have on Assam’s water supply, agriculture, economy, and ecology. He also warned that any change in the river’s flow could exacerbate flooding in the region, particularly during the monsoon season when the river’s water levels are at their highest.

Critics of the project fear that China’s control over the Brahmaputra’s water flow could lead to geopolitical tensions, with the potential for China to manipulate water levels, especially during periods of heightened diplomatic tensions. The potential release of large volumes of water could devastate communities, displacing thousands and crippling infrastructure in Assam.

While India is building its own dam on the Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh, the massive scale of China’s project raises questions about the balance of power and the risks posed to the region. India and China have ongoing talks about sharing hydrological data, but critics argue that this may not be enough to address the risks posed by the mega-project.

The dam, expected to generate over 300 billion kWh of electricity annually, has been hailed as a symbol of China’s energy ambition. However, its environmental and geopolitical impact could have far-reaching consequences for South Asia. The region is already grappling with the effects of climate change, and any changes to the Brahmaputra’s flow could have disastrous consequences for millions of people in Northeast India.

As China moves forward with the construction of this massive project, questions remain about its long-term stability, the potential for environmental damage, and the broader geopolitical implications. For the people of Northeast India, the future of the Brahmaputra—and their very way of life—hangs in the balance.

Also Read: China Dam "National Security" Issue, Siang Project Vital: Arunachal Dy CM