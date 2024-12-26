Assam: Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury Hospitalized In Guwahati

Barpeta MP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, has been admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati following respiratory complications.

Sources said that the veteran politician was rushed to the hospital after he reported difficulty in breathing.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that his condition has stabilized after receiving treatment. However, he remains under close observation as doctors continue to monitor his progress.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the hospital late at night to check on Choudhury's health and was briefed by the medical team about his current condition.

Speaking to the media, Baruah expressed optimism about Choudhury's recovery and assured that all necessary medical care is being provided.

