Congress Protests In Delhi, Alleges EVM Tampering As Party Trails In Polls

Alleging tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Congress workers staged protests as it trailed in all five of the poll-bound states.
Congress workers protest against EVM tampering | File image of earlier incident

With the party trailing in all five states on counting day, Congress workers staged a protest on Thursday outside the party office in Delhi.

Alleging tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Congress workers staged protests as it trailed in all five of the poll-bound states. Leader Satej Patil let slip that the party had expected to form government in Punjab, reported ANI.

"We expected the Congress to form government in Punjab, but we didn't get required numbers. We have to introspect about it. In Goa, Congress is leading on 16-17 seats, it'll be the single largest party and we'll seek support in case numbers aren't enough," Patil was quoted by ANI as saying.

Trends showed Aam Aadmi Party leading in Punjab with the majority while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in all the other states including Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In Manipur, BJP is leading on 22 seats, while in Goa, the party holds a lead on 19 seats, Election Commission data showed. Of the 117 seats in Punjab, AAP leads 90, early numbers show while BJP again holds leads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with 248 and 42 seats respectively.

