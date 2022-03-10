Congress Protests In Delhi, Alleges EVM Tampering As Party Trails In Polls

With the party trailing in all five states on counting day, Congress workers staged a protest on Thursday outside the party office in Delhi.

Alleging tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Congress workers staged protests as it trailed in all five of the poll-bound states. Leader Satej Patil let slip that the party had expected to form government in Punjab, reported ANI.

"We expected the Congress to form government in Punjab, but we didn't get required numbers. We have to introspect about it. In Goa, Congress is leading on 16-17 seats, it'll be the single largest party and we'll seek support in case numbers aren't enough," Patil was quoted by ANI as saying.