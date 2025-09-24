Anup Chetia Hails Assam Govt's Decision To Blacklist Shyamkanu Mahanta

Anup Chetia, the General Secretary of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam, offered condolences over the tragic demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg and strongly demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.

Speaking to the media, Chetia said, “This demand is not ours alone; everyone wants justice. Those who exploited Zubeen for business and pushed him towards his untimely death must be brought under the ambit of law.”

He further stated that the Assam government took a commendable step by blacklisting Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast Festival, where Zubeen Garg had performed.

Chetia alleged that the festival brought little tangible benefit to Assam or the broader Northeast, primarily serving to line Mahanta’s pockets while placing artists like Zubeen at significant risk.

Anup Chetia’s statements underscore the growing public demand for accountability in the wake of Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.