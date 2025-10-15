"Police, Home Dept Lapses Triggered Baksa Jail Unrest,” Says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has expressed deep concern over the “unprecedented and unfortunate” incidents that unfolded outside Baksa District Jail today.

In a statement, Gogoi emphasized that the people of Assam have been seeking justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg, and he urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into his death, ensuring that the law takes strict action against those responsible. He warned that taking the law into one’s own hands will not deliver justice for Zubeen Garg and called on citizens to control anger, remain calm, and exercise patience during this sensitive period.

Gogoi also criticized lapses in law enforcement, stating that while the police had an obligation to anticipate and control such situations, failures at both the police and Home Department levels contributed to the unrest.

He expressed grave concern over reports that several journalists were seriously injured while covering the incident and condemned the torching of a DY365 news vehicle. Gogoi stressed that attacks on media personnel are unacceptable under any circumstances and urged all parties to prioritize the safety of journalists in the line of duty.

