Body of Dipsikha Hazarika to Arrive in Guwahati on Oct 9

The body of Dipsikha Hazarika, whose body was recovered after it went missing in Uttarakhand avalanche, will arrive in Guwahati at 4 pm on October 9.

Dipsikha’s brother and father had a talk to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and he has assured to provide assistance to bring her body in Guwahati.

After Dipsikha’s body arrives in Guwahati, tributes will be paid to her and with the consent of her family, her final rites will be done.

Meanwhile, Assam Mountaineering Association paid tribute to Dipsikha.

Along with Dipsikha, body of Tiklu Jirua from Meghalaya will also be bought.

The body of Dipsikha was recovered earlier today. The young mountaineer from Assam went missing since October 4 from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II in Uttarakhand after an avalanche struck the mountain.