Assam: Rhino Injured After Being Hit by Truck in Kaziranga

One rhinoceros was injured after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Kaziranga on Saturday.

According to sources, the speeding truck was en route Guwahati from Jorhat when it hit the rhino in Haldhibari Animal Corridor.

Although the truck tried to escape the spot, it was intercepted in Bagari area of Nagaon district.

The truck was levied with heavy fines by the transport and forest department.

Meanwhile, the forest department is searching for the injured rhino with the help of elephants to provide necessary treatment.