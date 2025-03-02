Bongaigaon Police Crack Boitamari Firing Case, Nab Four Dacoits

The police have unraveled the mystery behind the firing incident that occurred in Boitamari in Assam's Bongaigaon on the night of February 16.

According to sources, in the operation conducted under the leadership of the Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police, a four-member criminal gang responsible for the attack was arrested.

It may be mentioned that bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a businessman named Abdul Salam, owner of M/S Abdul Store in Boitamari, on February 16. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt.

Acting on the investigation, Bongaigaon Police arrested four notorious dacoits linked to the crime. The arrested individuals have been identified as Raizuddin Malla, Tafiluddin, Sahidul Islam, and Hazrat Ali, sources said.

Police officials have confirmed that further investigations into the incident are ongoing.