Tension Grips Assam's Mariani After Firing by Alleged Naga Miscreants

Gunshots were fired by alleged Naga miscreants along the Mariani border in Assam, leading to panic among residents.

According to sources, the incident occurred early on Friday morning when two gunshots were fired at a small tea garden owned by a farmer named Jiten Gogoi.

The shots fired on the Gabhoru Hill have sparked fear and alarm in the area, particularly among local farmers. Following the gunfire, an atmosphere of tension and fear has prevailed along the border, with security forces intensifying their presence.