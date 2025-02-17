Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire at Shopkeeper in Assam's Bongaigaon

A firing incident late at night in Nityabazar created panic among locals after two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire at shopkeeper Abdul Salam, owner of M/S Abdul Store. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt.

Boitamari police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Recounting the ordeal, Abdul Salam said, "At around 9:30 pm, I was closing my shop when I noticed two individuals on a bike. Both were wearing helmets and suddenly fired a round at me. I quickly bowed down, and the bullet missed me, hitting a mineral water bottle before striking soap cases at the back of the shop. Initially, I thought it was a firecracker, but there was no explosion smell. I was shocked, as I never imagined they would fire at me. I don’t know them and have no disputes with anyone."

The shopkeeper informed the Boitamari police outpost about the incident and expressed his fear following the attack.

Meanwhile, police are examining the circumstances surrounding the firing and attempting to identify the assailants.

