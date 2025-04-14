Assamese Expats Celebrate Rongali Bihu with Enthusiasm Across USA

Rongali Bihu, the traditional Assamese festival, has transcended borders, with Assamese expatriates in various parts of the United States of America (USA) joining in the vibrant celebrations. The festivities, marked by the sharing of traditional treats like chira, pitha, and a variety of local delicacies, brought the essence of Assam to foreign shores.

Cities such as Chicago, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Northern California hosted lively Rongali Bihu events, with participants coming together for traditional songs, dances, and cultural performances. The celebrations also served as a platform to showcase Assamese culture and foster a sense of community among the diaspora.

In Chicago, the event was graced by Indian Consulate General Somnath Ghosh and his wife Anindita Ghosh, who added a diplomatic touch to the festivities. The energetic celebrations reflected the deep-rooted traditions of Assam and its global reach, bringing Assamese culture closer to the world.

