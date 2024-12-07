IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery Honored with 2nd North East CSR Award 2024

Bongaigaon Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited has been recognized as the best PSU sector CSR initiative in the North East region for 2022-23. This prestigious accolade, the 2nd North East CSR Award 2024, was bestowed upon the PSU sector at the North East CSR Forum 2024 (NECSRF) for its exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The award recognizes Bongaigaon Refinery's outstanding contributions to the social and economic development of the North East region. The Refinery's comprehensive CSR programs have positively impacted the lives of numerous communities, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, skill development, and social upliftment.

The award was presented by Professor Jagannath Ambagudia Director of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati, to Shri Amardeep Guria Senior Manager (CC&CSR), and Shri Sharad Kumar,

Assistant Manager (H&CSR) of Bongaigaon Refinery, at the North East CSR Forum 2024 (NECSRF).

Bongaigaon Refinery has consistently prioritized CSR initiatives that address the diverse needs of the region. Key areas of focus include education, healthcare, and skill development. Through various programs and partnerships, the Refinery has made significant contributions to the well-being of the people in the North East.