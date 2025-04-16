Bongaigaon Refinery Felicitates Safai Karamcharis in Heartfelt Ceremony

In a touching tribute to its unsung heroes, Bongaigaon Refinery, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), honoured its dedicated Safai Karamcharis in a felicitation ceremony held on April 13, 2025, at the RCCC Auditorium in BGR Township.

The event served as a sincere acknowledgement of the vital role played by these frontline workers in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness across the refinery premises. The program was graced by the presence of Baijnath Basfore, Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Government of Assam, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dipen Daimary, Deputy General Manager (Maintenance–Civil), who emphasised the indispensable role of the Safai Karamcharis in ensuring the smooth functioning of the refinery.

Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head, extended a traditional Assamese welcome to the Chief Guest and lauded the contributions of the sanitation workforce. In his address, he commended the workers for their unwavering dedication and mentioned that during a recent visit by the Director Refineries, Bongaigaon Refinery was recognised as the “cleanest refinery” across all IndianOil units — a feat made possible by the tireless efforts of the Safai Karamcharis.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Baijnath Basfore expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bongaigaon Refinery for organising the program and felicitating the “Safai Sainiks” — the silent warriors of public hygiene. Reflecting on his own roots, Basfore shared his personal connection with the community and reaffirmed his commitment to work tirelessly for their welfare. He also noted that the Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis was established in 2024, and he proudly serves as its first Chairperson.

The ceremony witnessed active participation from senior officials, Safai Karamcharis, and their families, creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and unity.