Assam Flood Update: Aie River Becomes Bongaigaon's Ire, Floods 20 Villages

After a prolonged dry spell had already left farmers struggling to transplant paddy, fresh floods have now compounded their misery, affecting both farmers and residents across Lower Assam. While some had managed to plant seedlings using water from power pumps, the sudden inundation has destroyed those fields.
The devastating flood has struck 2 No. Basbari and the surrounding areas, inundating nearly 20 villages in Bongaigaon district.
In the Manikpur revenue circle, the swelling waters of the Aie River have submerged villages, including 2 No. Basbari, 4 No. Bhandara, 6 No. Bhandara, 4 No. Damdaha, and 6 No. Jamdaha. Roads have been flooded, disrupting transportation in the region.
Residents reported that the river’s water level rose overnight, flooding homes and farmlands, and leaving them anxious as the situation continues to worsen. The sudden flood has also caused a shortage of cattle fodder, prompting villagers to urge the district administration to provide immediate assistance.
“We have been affected by floods for years, but the government has never paid attention or taken any action. Roads are devastated, making walking and commuting extremely difficult. Every year we go through the same hardships, and yet nothing changes. We urge the authorities to finally address this crisis,” said a local resident.
Also Read: JJM Water Pipe Burst in Assam's Sonapur Floods National Highway