Brahmaputra Erosion Devours Majuli & Chabua, Threatens Livelihoods

Massive riverbank erosion is wreaking havoc in Assam’s Majuli and Chabua regions, threatening villages, farmland, and tea gardens. Despite significant government investment, outdated and ineffective embankment projects have failed to protect these areas from rapid land loss. Local communities are raising urgent calls for science-based and sustainable solutions as the Brahmaputra’s relentless erosion endangers livelihoods and heritage lands.

Advertisment

Majuli: Massive erosion is occurring along the Bhakat Chapari area of Majuli, visibly worsening before cameras as vast stretches of land are being washed away. This alarming threat now extends to 16 villages and the lower Majuli region.

Significant erosion has been reported at Gorukhuti 1 No. Padumoni, where extensive land is being lost. The erosion is linked to the Pakku Pine embankment project implemented by the Barak Brahmaputra Board, which is rapidly deteriorating in the river.

Nearly ₹50 crore has been spent on the Pakku Pine embankment scheme, but soon after its implementation, the structure was damaged and washed away into the river. This represents a severe failure by the Board to prevent erosion and a huge waste of public funds.

Since 2003, the Board has continued with this outdated and ineffective scheme without any scientifically approved or sustainable plan. Despite spending hundreds of crores on the embankment, erosion persists, leaving the ancient land of Majuli unprotected.

The ongoing erosion crisis exposes the inefficiency of current measures and highlights the urgent need for a science-based, sustainable solution to save Majuli’s vulnerable riverbanks.

Chabua: In Balijan, Chabua, the Brahmaputra River’s erosion has taken a devastating toll. Within a single day, erosion washed away a large portion of the costly geo-bag worth crores.

The erosion has also severely affected the Balijan tea garden, which is being steadily swallowed by the river from one side.

In protest against the lack of effective erosion control measures, local residents of Balijan staged an oil blockade, demanding urgent action to stop further land loss.

The ongoing erosion has left not only the Balijan tea garden but also the residents of the Bogoritolia area deeply worried about their safety and livelihoods.

Also Read: Erosion Crisis in Assam as Schools Lost and Villages Vanish Again