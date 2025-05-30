Majuli Devotees Offer Prayers to Brahmaputra, Seek Safety Ahead of Monsoon

In a symbolic ceremony, the people of Majuli gathered at Afala Ghat on Friday morning to offer prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra River. The ceremony, led by the priests of the Dakhinpat Satra, was held to seek blessings for safety, smooth ferry operations, and protection of the island from floods and erosion as the monsoon season nears.

Majuli, the world’s largest river island, is not only a unique natural treasure but also a land rich in culture, spirituality, and tradition. Known as the heart of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism, the island is home to several historic Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) that have shaped its way of life for centuries.

Friday's prayer ceremony, held at the banks of the Brahmaputra, brought together not just devotees and monks of the Dakhinpat Satra, but also ferry drivers, small business owners, and officials from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department. For all of them, the river is not just a body of water—it is a lifeline that connects Majuli to the rest of Assam and plays a vital role in their daily lives.

“We prayed to the Brahmaputra in the traditional way of our Satra,” said Janardan Deva Goshwami of the Dakhinpat Grihasrami Satra. “So many people travel to and from Majuli by ferry every day. We prayed for their safety, and also for the protection of our island, which often faces floods and erosion during the rainy season.”

As part of the ceremony, chants and rituals were performed on the riverbank as devotees placed offerings into the Brahmaputra with folded hands and bowed heads. The atmosphere was one of deep faith, reflection, and hope.

Dulal Saikia, an employee of the Inland Water Transport department who also took part in the ritual, explained the importance of the event: “Every day, government and private ferries carry thousands of passengers across the river between Majuli and Jorhat. This prayer is our way of thanking the Brahmaputra and asking for safety—for ourselves and all those who depend on the river. During monsoon, things get risky. The water level rises, and sometimes floods threaten our homes and roads. So we do this every year to ask the river for protection.”

This annual ritual is a longstanding tradition that reflects the deep respect the people of Majuli have for the Brahmaputra. Beyond the spiritual aspect, it is also a reminder of the very real challenges that riverine communities face—especially during the monsoon months.

Majuli is particularly vulnerable to riverbank erosion and seasonal flooding, which have already eaten away large portions of the island over the years. With limited road connections, the river remains the main route for transport, trade, and communication for locals. That’s why prayers like these hold not just religious meaning but are also a heartfelt appeal for safety and survival.

