Zubeen Garg Case: Manas Robin to Submit ‘Explosive Evidence’ Before SIT Today

Actor and musician Manas Robin, who had earlier claimed to possess explosive evidence related to allegations of financial embezzlement linked to late singer Zubeen Garg, is slated to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at 12 PM today (Wednesday).

He will assist the enquiry process by submitting the evidence he had previously mentioned in front of the media.

Following Zubeen Garg's death, Manas had revealed that he heard allegations of fund misappropriation involving Zubeen Garg several times in the past but chose not to believe them then. However, he now says the claims are beginning to appear credible. He further asserted that he has “black and white proof” regarding the alleged embezzlement.

Manas stated that since the government has ordered a proper investigation and the CID has already begun its inquiry, the investigating agencies should not only focus on uncovering the mystery surrounding Zubeen’s death but also thoroughly probe the alleged money transfer issue. “Only then will the entire truth come to light,” he said.

In a series of statements, Manas also proposed that a statue of Zubeen Garg be installed at Madame Tussauds Museum to honour the late artist’s legacy. Additionally, he announced that a massive kite made of gamosas collected during Zubeen’s tribute ceremonies should be flown at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati in his memory.

Manas further remarked that all powers and authorities currently held by manager Siddharth Sharma on behalf of Zubeen Garg should now be transferred to the singer’s family.

