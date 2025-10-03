Garima Garg Submits Statement in CJM Court in Relation to the Case Filed by Zubeen's Family

Garima Garg has reportedly approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, submitting all relevant documents, informations, and a detailed statement regarding the suspects in the untimely demise of her husband, singer Zubeen Garg. Her statements have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, and the court is expected to act based on the information provided.

In her statement, Garima clarified that she was unaware of Zubeen Garg being taken to the island and had no prior knowledge of his planned trip to the island in Singapore. She also alleged that Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, did not inform her about the yacht party, even on the day prior to the incident. The court will also examine whether Garima Garg had any prior knowledge of the picnic or the night-time party on the day before the incident occured.

Garima provided additional details to the court regarding Zubeen Garg’s medicines and has also submitted the post-mortem report conducted in Singapore. Each piece of information and document submitted by her will now be thoroughly investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Earlier, Garima had shared several of these concerns and observations with the media, and she is now presenting the same information formally in court in a detailed manner.

