Guwahati: Man Found Dead on Terrace in Gandhi Basti

A tragic incident came to light this morning in the Gandhi Basti area after the body of a man was discovered on the terrace of his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Das, who was employed at a hotel in guwahati and lived in the house as a tenant with his mother and brother.

According to the report, Abhijit had been suffering from severe stomach pain for the past few days and was taking pain medicine.

Police findings suggest that Abhijit allegedly consumed around 20 pain relief tablets during the night.

His mother and brother were reportedly unaware of when he went up to the terrace. His lifeless body was found early in the morning.

Police reached the spot and recovered empty medicine boxes, and further investigation is underway.

