Chandmari Murder: Security Guard Arrested for Killing Contractor

Chandmari Police in Guwahati have arrested the accused in the sensational murder of contractor Biren Tamuly, whose blood-stained body was recovered from his flat at Rohini Apartment last month.

Sources confirmed that the accused is the security guard of the apartment complex, who allegedly killed Tamuly. The motive behind the crime is still under investigation.

Tamuly, a contractor associated with the Water Resources and Railway departments, hailed from Lakhimpur and was living alone in the Guwahati flat. His wife and daughter reside in Bengaluru, while his son is also based in the city.

The gruesome murder came to light when a young employee of Tamuly discovered his body lying in a pool of blood inside the residence, with household items scattered around. He immediately alerted Chandmari Police, following which CID officials, forensic experts, fingerprint specialists, and a dog squad were pressed into service.

Earlier, two individuals were detained for questioning, Tamuly’s business associate Rupak Dey and one of his employees. However, with the security guard’s arrest, police believe they have identified the main culprit

Further investigation is on.

