Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Detained in Sepon

Assam Police on Friday detained Shrinkhal Chaliha, Central Administrative Secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena, and Har Kumar Gogoi, the organisation’s Organising Secretary, in Sepon while they were on their way to Duliajan in Dibrugarh district. The two, accompanied by over 50 members of the organisation, were stopped and taken into custody amid tight security arrangements.

The group was reportedly heading to Duliajan to join protests demanding the arrest of Tanu Shahi—a case that has triggered widespread agitation across the state. Chaliha was taken to the office of the Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh for further questioning, while the rest were held at Moran Police Station.

In Duliajan, the police also apprehended at least 15 protesters, including key regional leaders, and took them to the Dibrugarh Police Station for further proceedings.

Among the detainees are Minakshi Gogoi, President of the Asomiya Mahila Mancha, and Ranu Tamuli, the organisation’s Secretary. Jyotishman Hazarika, President of the All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association’s (ATTSA) Bordubi unit, was also taken into custody. Several members of the Gorkha Mahila Mancha were similarly detained as police officials cracked down on swelling protests in the area.