Bribery Scandal Rocks Lakhimpur Police; 3 Cops Arrested, OC Suspended

Pratidin Time
Three Officers of Lakhimpur Police Arrested for Acepting Bribe

In a major crackdown on corruption, three police personnel from Panigaon Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpurhave been arrested on charges of accepting bribe, sources said. The arrested officers include Constable Hiranya Kumar Patgiri and Home Guards Dilip Kalita and Dipak Mili. 

As per sources, the trio allegedly took a bribe of Rs 21,000 from an individual named Rajkumar Doley, whom they had labelled as a cattle smuggler.

Following the revelations, the then Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panigaon Police Station, Satyajit Borah, has been suspended. Additionally, Sub-Inspector Khiroda Saikia has also been placed under suspension in connection with the case. 

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover further details regarding the involvement of police personnel in illegal activities.

