Power Grid GM Uday Kumar Arrested by CBI for Rs 2.5 Lakh Bribery Allegation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Uday Kumar, General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India, on Thursday, March 20, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to CBI officials, Uday Kumar received the bribe from Suman Singh, an executive of Mumbai-based KEC International, in exchange for extending undue favors to the company. The alleged favors involved the processing and clearance of bills related to contracts awarded to KEC International by the Power Grid Corporation of India.

Uday Kumar, posted in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was apprehended alongside Suman Singh in Sikar at a predetermined location where the illicit transaction was set to take place. The arrest was made as Kumar received the bribe from Singh.

The CBI has registered an FIR against six individuals, including Uday Kumar, KEC International, and four representatives of the private company. Among the accused named in the FIR is Jabraj Singh, Vice-President and North India Head of KEC International.

The agency has also identified three other accused—Ashtosh Kumar, Atul Agarwal, and Jabraj Singh—who have not yet been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings will follow.