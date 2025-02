In a major operation, the police busted an oil theft racket and apprehended a BJP worker in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, sources said.

According to sources, thousands of litres of illegally stored diesel were recovered from the residence of Bolu Dey, an active Mandal worker of the BJP.

The raid was reportedly conducted in the Dijoo area, where authorities seized the stolen fuel. Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the racket and possible links to a larger network.