Cachar Brick Kiln Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 5 As 3 Remain Critical

Another person died during treatment taking the death toll in the Kalain Brick Kiln explosion in Assam’s Cachar to five on Friday.
According to reports, Abu Sufiyan died during treatment at SMCH, adding to Kishore Ashraful Islam Laskhkar, who also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
In addition, Sunil Paswan and Medni Paswan had died on the way while being taken to the hospital.
Meanwhile, nine others who were injured in the massive explosion in the brick kiln at Lakhipur in Kalain, are currently undergoing treatment at SMCH.
They were identified as Sahadul Islam, Dilowar Hussain, Ajmal Ali, Sunil Kumar, Gourav Mahato, Brijesh Kumar and Birju Kumar.
Authorities at the hospital informed that three out of the injured are in a critical condition and have been kept under intense observation.
A child was among the people killed earlier in the explosion at the brick kiln in Assam’s Cachar that also left several others injured.
The incident took place at Lakhipur in Kalain town, 28 kilometers from district headquarters Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.
Apart from the casualties, there were 20 others who were seriously injured in the major explosion. The explosion took place inside the chimney of the kiln, reports stated.
Moreover, it has come to the fore that the brick kiln was being inaugurated today.
Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) immediately. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.