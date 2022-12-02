Cachar Brick Kiln Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 5 As 3 Remain Critical

Another person died during treatment taking the death toll in the Kalain Brick Kiln explosion in Assam’s Cachar to five on Friday.

According to reports, Abu Sufiyan died during treatment at SMCH, adding to Kishore Ashraful Islam Laskhkar, who also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

In addition, Sunil Paswan and Medni Paswan had died on the way while being taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, nine others who were injured in the massive explosion in the brick kiln at Lakhipur in Kalain, are currently undergoing treatment at SMCH.

They were identified as Sahadul Islam, Dilowar Hussain, Ajmal Ali, Sunil Kumar, Gourav Mahato, Brijesh Kumar and Birju Kumar.

Authorities at the hospital informed that three out of the injured are in a critical condition and have been kept under intense observation.