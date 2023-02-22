Cachar: Elderly Mother Held For Attacking Son, Wife With Dao

The elderly woman in Assam’s Cachar district, who was caught on video footage attacking her own son and daughter-in-law, was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Cachar Police today arrested the 60-year-old woman for attacking her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon. The incident took place at Katigara in the state’s Cachar district and it came to fore yesterday.

The elderly woman, identified as Thambal Chana Singha, was arrested by Cachar Police today. The incident in Cachar comes as the horrific double murder in Guwahati that has gripped headlines for the past few days.

Moreover, the elderly woman’s youngest son, who was also reportedly involved in the attack, was taken into custody by Cachar Police. According to officials, Debojit Singha, the youngest son of the assailant elderly woman, is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan.

Meanwhile, Cachar Police also recovered the sharp weapon used in the attack, a ‘dao’.

It may be noted that yesterday, reports emerged an elderly woman in Katigara in Assam's Cachar district attacked her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon, leaving the latter in a pool of blood.