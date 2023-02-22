Cachar: Elderly Mother Held For Attacking Son, Wife With Dao

The elderly woman in Assam’s Cachar district, who was caught on video footage attacking her own son and daughter-in-law, was arrested by police on Wednesday.
Cachar Police today arrested the 60-year-old woman for attacking her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon. The incident took place at Katigara in the state’s Cachar district and it came to fore yesterday.
The elderly woman, identified as Thambal Chana Singha, was arrested by Cachar Police today. The incident in Cachar comes as the horrific double murder in Guwahati that has gripped headlines for the past few days.
Moreover, the elderly woman’s youngest son, who was also reportedly involved in the attack, was taken into custody by Cachar Police. According to officials, Debojit Singha, the youngest son of the assailant elderly woman, is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan.
Meanwhile, Cachar Police also recovered the sharp weapon used in the attack, a ‘dao’.
It may be noted that yesterday, reports emerged an elderly woman in Katigara in Assam's Cachar district attacked her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon, leaving the latter in a pool of blood.
According to initial reports, the 60-year-old woman attacked her daughter-in-law and her own son in a violent outburst which is thought to have resulted from a dispute over property. The victim woman’s infant child was also injured in the incident in Cachar.
Reports stated that the elderly woman was not alone in the act and was helped by her youngest son. The daughter-in-law was seriously injured in the attack. The elderly woman entered the room of the victim and attacked her with a ‘dao’ several times leaving her bloodied.
Having committed the crime, the elderly woman and her youngest son fled the scene. The injured family members were rescued by Kalain Police in Cachar who admitted them to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.