Cachar Hmar Deaths: Gauhati HC Asks Families To Collect Bodies

Explaining the sequence of events, Mahatta said, "We had inputs of the movement of three armed cadres in the Kachudaram area and that they were trying to enter our district through the bordering regions. Accordingly, a special police team carried out an operation and nabbed three militants travelling in an auto-rickshaw. One of them initially managed to escape, but we tracked him down and caught him. After being extensively grilled, the trio revealed that another group of armed militants were camping an area nearby."