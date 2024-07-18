Assam Police Accused Of Extra-Judicial Killings In Death Of 3 Hmars

Hmar Inpui made a sensational claim on Thursday asserting that the death of three tribe members in a recent ambush along the Assam-Mizoram border were extra-judicial killings carried out by Assam Police. The apex body of Hmars demanded an independent magisterial inquiry into the matter.
This comes after reports emerged on Wednesday (July 17) that three Hmar guerillas in police custody were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants while being taken along the Assam-Mizoram border for an investigation.
"Hmar Inpui is shocked and appalled to learn about the Assam Police whimsical-orchestrated extra-judicial killings of three Hmars; Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Joshua Lalringsan on July 16, 2024. The Assam Police allegedly arrest the three individuals at Kabuganj-Amjur Road, under Kachudharam Police Station, Cachar, Assam. (Videos of the arrest have surface in various social media). Before the lapse of twenty-four hours after their arrest, they were shot cold blooded in an event that was translated by the Assam Police as 'encounter'," the organization stated in a release terming it a gross violation of human rights and a reflection of the pathetic criminal justice system in Assam.
The statement further mentioned, "After the arrest with their alleged weapons, how can the Assam Police exercise their 'right of private defense?' The act is an utter disregard to the judicial institution by persons who are expected to uphold the supremacy of law. The extra-judicial killing is unlawful, inhumane, unnecessary and, illegitimate. This is purely State-sponsored terrorism. Extra-judicial killings should have no place in a liberal and rights-respecting democracy."
According to Hmar Inpui, the arrested individuals were not given a chance at a fair trial. Their criminal records were also not established, they claimed, stating, "The Assam Police resort to its inhumane fast track court proves that it has no respect for the fundamental principles of the criminal justice system."
"Who empowers the Assam Police to deliver immediate justice by faking encounter when the murdered also deserved their basic constitutional rights - Right to life, protection of life and personal liberty? When were the Assam Police empowered to assume the role of the judici- ary without giving a proper chance to the accused to be heard at an appropriate judicial forum?" the organization questioned.
As part of the justice for the deceased, Hmar Inpui has demanded:
The current case of extra-judicial killings be granted mandatory independent magisterial inquiry, without any bias, so that impartial and effective justice prevails and to secure the trust and confidence of the indigenous Hmar people of Assam.
Police officers involved in the alleged encounter shall not be instantly promoted or awarded. Rather, disciplinary action must be immediately initiated against the involved policemen and officers and their term of service must be terminated for the time being under suspension.
Abuse of power by Assam Police should be immediately stopped.
The Government of Assam justly compensate the next of kin of victims of extra-judicial killings.
On Wednesday, sources described the incident as an ambush, where sudden gunfire erupted from the nearby Bhuban Pahar, resulting in the death of the three Hmar members and injuries to three police personnel.