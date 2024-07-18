Assam Police Accused Of Extra-Judicial Killings In Death Of 3 Hmars

"Hmar Inpui is shocked and appalled to learn about the Assam Police whimsical-orchestrated extra-judicial killings of three Hmars; Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Joshua Lalringsan on July 16, 2024. The Assam Police allegedly arrest the three individuals at Kabuganj-Amjur Road, under Kachudharam Police Station, Cachar, Assam. (Videos of the arrest have surface in various social media). Before the lapse of twenty-four hours after their arrest, they were shot cold blooded in an event that was translated by the Assam Police as 'encounter'," the organization stated in a release terming it a gross violation of human rights and a reflection of the pathetic criminal justice system in Assam.