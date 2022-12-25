CAG Report Highlights Discrepancies In NRC Process In Assam

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Saturday submitted a report during the ongoing session of the Assam Assembly highlighting massive anomalies in the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The CAG submitted a report for the year ended in 2020 which pointed out that improper planning led to as many as 215 software utilities to be added in a haphazard manner to the core software.

The CAG report read, “Due to lack of proper planning in this regard, to the extent of 215 software utilities were added in a haphazard manner to the core software. It was done without following the due process of either software development or selection of vendors through eligibility assessment following a national tendering.”

Highly secure and reliable software should have been used in the updating process, CAG further mentioned in the report.

According to the report, the improper development of the software and utilities for NRC data capture and correction provided the risk of tampering with the data without leaving any audit trail.