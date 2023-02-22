Cannabis Worth Roughly 3 Cr Seized At Assam-Arunachal Border

A huge stash of cannabis worth around Rs 3 crores was seized and one person was apprehended by officials at Bhalukpong along the state borders between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at night on Tuesday.

According to officials, around 575 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a Bolero pick-up vehicle which was smuggling the cannabis.

As per information received, Chariduar Police in Assam’s Balipara Tehsil in the Sonitpur district busted the cannabis smuggling bid after carrying out an anti-narcotics operation based on specific inputs.

During the operation, police officials recovered 18 sacks filled with cannabis being smuggled. Moreover, the police also apprehended one person in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, police further estimated the entire cannabis seizure to worth Rs 2.7 crores in the international drug markets. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in the matter.

It may be noted that on February 12, a huge consignment of cannabis was seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati, officials informed.