Cannabis Worth Roughly 3 Cr Seized At Assam-Arunachal Border

A huge stash of cannabis worth around Rs 3 crores was seized and one person was apprehended by officials at Bhalukpong along the state borders between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at night on Tuesday.
According to officials, around 575 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a Bolero pick-up vehicle which was smuggling the cannabis.
As per information received, Chariduar Police in Assam’s Balipara Tehsil in the Sonitpur district busted the cannabis smuggling bid after carrying out an anti-narcotics operation based on specific inputs.
During the operation, police officials recovered 18 sacks filled with cannabis being smuggled. Moreover, the police also apprehended one person in connection with the matter.
Meanwhile, police further estimated the entire cannabis seizure to worth Rs 2.7 crores in the international drug markets. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in the matter.
It may be noted that on February 12, a huge consignment of cannabis was seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati, officials informed.
According to officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) force of the Assam Police, over 40 kilograms cannabis were seized during the operation.
As per reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information. The seized cannabis weighed around 42 kilograms, mentioned officials.
Moreover, officials further said the estimated worth of the entire cannabis seizure is around Rs 21 lakhs.
Earlier on February 7, a huge hidden stash of cannabis was seized as Dhemaji Police in Assam carried out an operation at a residence, officials informed.
Dhemaji Police had carried out an anti-narcotic operation based on specific information of a huge stash of cannabis stored at a residence. During the raid police also arrested the owner of the house.
A total of 155 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation, police said. The raid was carried out at the residence of Tipul Dutta at number 2 Bharali Chuk in Dhemaji.