Cattle Smugglers Busted, 3 Held Near Jorabat

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from the Jorabat Police Outpost seized two cattle laden trucks in separate operations on Thursday near Jorabat.

The operations were conducted based on specific information of illegal cattle smuggling, informed police.

The police intercepted the two trucks at Jorabat and seized a total of 40 cattle from them.

Three people were also taken into custody along with the trucks.

Police also informed that the accused could not provide any proper documents

The three persons have been identified as Asabul Ali (29), a resident of Kathuri, Surender Lohar (26), a resident of Samuguri, and Ali Ansari (21), hailing from Ulani.