Gunfight Breaks Out In Orang National Park, 1 Killed

A man was killed in a gunfight that broke out with forest protection forces in the Orang national park and tiger reserve in Assam on Saturday.
The neutralized person is suspected to have been involved in poaching.
The divisional forest officer (DFO) of Mangaldai wildlife division, Pradipta Baruah informed that a patrolling team under the Kachomari and Chandanpur anti poaching camps came across a group of suspected poachers during a routine patrol at around 2.30 am.
They were found strolling in the area by the patrolling team. On being asked to stop, they allegedly did not respond.
Instead, they opened fire on the patrol team. The forest protection forces had to resort to firing back in retaliation.
Following a brief skirmish, the gang of poachers fled the spot. Upon closer inspection, the patrolling team recovered a body from the site, who was killed during the gunfight.
The team also found a knife and a bag containing food items. They suspect the deceased to involved in poaching activities.
He was identified later as Sabed Ali, aged 35 years old and a resident of Kachomari – Nepaligaon bordering the park.
Authorities informed that an investigation has been intiated into the matter.