Gunfight Breaks Out In Orang National Park, 1 Killed

A man was killed in a gunfight that broke out with forest protection forces in the Orang national park and tiger reserve in Assam on Saturday.

The neutralized person is suspected to have been involved in poaching.

The divisional forest officer (DFO) of Mangaldai wildlife division, Pradipta Baruah informed that a patrolling team under the Kachomari and Chandanpur anti poaching camps came across a group of suspected poachers during a routine patrol at around 2.30 am.

They were found strolling in the area by the patrolling team. On being asked to stop, they allegedly did not respond.

Instead, they opened fire on the patrol team. The forest protection forces had to resort to firing back in retaliation.