Death Toll Due To Floods In Assam Rises To 174

One person died due to floods in Assam in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 174, according to official government data.

According to the flood reporting and information management system (FRIMS) under the government of Assam, which releases daily flood reports, as many as 22,17,778 people still remain affected by floods in the state.

The report added that a total of 50,714.18 hectares of crop area has been affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, 1,934 villages in 77 revenue circles in 27 districts of the state are still reeling from the effects of flooding even as the situation has improved over the last few days.

According to the report, the Kopili river at Dharamtul, the Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, the Disang river at Nanglamuraghat and Burhidihing river at Chenimari are flowing above danger levels, however, no rivers in the state are currently flowing above the highest flood level.