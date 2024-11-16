Chapar Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault On Schoolgirls

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her tutor in Assam’s Chapar. The incident, which came to the fore on Saturday, has brought disrepute to the teacher-student relationship. The accused individual has been identified as Jahirul Islam, a teacher at 191 Dighalidora Primary School.

Following the incident, several other victims of his carnal desires came forward accusing him. They were allegedly lured by him, sexually assaulted, and then threatened not to disclose his acts. This has been going on for a long time, the victims said.

Many girls assaulted by Islam stopped going to school gradually, with parents left puzzled. Some of the parents, who did not know of their ordeal, forced their daughters to attend classes.

Jahirul was busted when he was caught in the act while trying to molest a student on Children’s Day. After two parents came forward and lodged a police complaint against him, it also came to the fore that many preferred to keep quiet fearing societal shaming. Salkocha police under Chapar town in the Dhubri district registered an FIR under sections 75/76/351(c)/(3) BNS 10 of the POCSO Act against the accused and arrested him.

It is to be noted that the teacher in the school was reportedly working as an Education Volunteer.

Also Read: 3 Students Arrested for Circulating Morphed Nude Pictures of Minor in Guwahati