3 Students Arrested for Circulating Morphed Nude Pictures of Minor in Guwahati

Three class XI students from a renowned school in Guwahati city were arrested for sharing morphed nude pictures of a minor female student.

The incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm on November 12, 2024, when the students circulated the altered images of their peer.

As per reports, the headmaster of the school lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar police station, leading to the registration of a case (No. 397/24). The students were arrested under Section 67B of the IT Act and Section 14(1) of the POCSO Act.

They have been sent to the Juvenile Home in Boko.

This incident follows a recent directive issued by the Kamrup Metro District Education Office, mandating daily checks of students' bags and pockets in schools.

The directive aims to prevent the possession of mobile phones, weapons, sharp objects, and harmful substances, ensuring safety and discipline within educational institutions.