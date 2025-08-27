Charaideo’s Glory, Our Misery: Workers Slam Govt Over Unpaid Wages

The pride of Assam- the Charaideo World Heritage site, is now caught in neglect and silence. What should have been a thriving centre of history and culture has instead become a stage for anger and despair, as around 20–25 contractual staff allege they have not been paid their salaries for the past 7–8 months.

The site, recognised by UNESCO for its 6th-century monuments and celebrated under the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has attracted a steady flow of tourists since its designation. But today, its museum stands shut, water taps run dry, sanitation has collapsed, and basic upkeep is all but abandoned.

One of the workers, his voice breaking with frustration, said to our reporter Susanta Konwar that , “We have been working here since last year without receiving the wages we deserve. Today, sweepers, gardeners and others have gathered to say that the construction of the heritage site was completed on July 26, 2024. Since last September and October, many of us stopped receiving any money from the government. It has been a year now. During the one-year celebration in July, officials promised we would get our dues the next week, but till today, not a single penny has come.”

Despite the betrayal, workers kept going, hoping their sacrifice would save Assam’s global heritage from embarrassment. “Even though we had so many problems without salary, we kept working because foreigners and locals come here. We wanted the place to remain clean and beautiful. But every month, authorities let us down with new promises. They say ‘next month,’ but that month never comes. Now only two of the workers are left to manage this massive site, it’s impossible to keep it clean and safe anymore,” the worker said.

He alleged shocking irregularities in wage records. ‘We were paid only till October 2024, but records show PF contributions up to April 2025. How can salaries exist on paper when we never received them? This looks like a scam. We demand our rightful wages. If this continues, we will be forced to stage protests against the department and its officials,’ he warned.

With security staff also unpaid and absent, large areas of the site have been left exposed. Locals fear the once-celebrated monument is becoming unsafe, while visitors complain of unclean surroundings and shuttered facilities. The halted museum operations have further discouraged tourism.

Repeated appeals to the Cultural Affairs Directorate and the Assam Archaeology Department have gone unanswered. Staff now say their patience has run out. If the neglect continues, they warn, the site’s hard-won World Heritage status itself could be at risk.

