Charan Boro Takes Oath as Minister in Assam Cabinet

Mazbat MLA Charan Boro was sworn in as the new Transport Minister in the Assam Cabinet on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the MLA. Asam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary were also present.

The induction of Charan Boro into the Cabinet comes just months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and holds major political significance. With this move, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), once a key opposition party, has officially rejoined the ruling NDA alliance, marking its return to power in Assam.

A graduate of Cotton College and a postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro is regarded as one of the prominent young leaders of the BPF. He was first elected from the Mazbat constituency in 2016 and re-elected in 2021, though he had been serving from the opposition benches since then.

Despite the presence of several senior BPF leaders, including Durga Das Boro, the party decided to nominate the relatively young Charan Boro, born in 1979, for the ministerial position, signaling a possible generational shift in leadership within the party.

