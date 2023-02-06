Child Marriage Crackdown: 2,441 Arrests Made So Far

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the number of arrests in connection with child marriages in the state stood at 2,441.

This comes as the massive crackdown of Assam Police on child marriage across the state enters the fourth day. The police’s action including arrests of those involved in underage marriages has come following direct orders of the chief minister.

Taking to Twitter today, CM Sarma updated about the number of arrests in the case so far. He wrote, “Total arrest so far - 2441. Crackdown against Child marriage continues in #assam.”