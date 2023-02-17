Clash Breaks Out in Karimganj Over Tube Well Installation

A clash broke out between two groups over a tube well installation in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday morning.

The incident took place at Nilambazar locality of the district.

According to sources, the clash broke out after one of the group allegedly attempted to install a tube well in front of a temple.

In the video, a group of people could be seen carrying bamboo with them. Some people sustained injuries in the clashes, said a source.

Following the incident, the Karimganj police has rushed to the spot and picked up one of the person who was directly involved in installing the tube well, though no FIR has been lodged in the case.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Karimganj Superintendent of police, Padmanabh Baruah said, “Yes, there was a clash between two parties over an installation of a tube well. However, our team has managed to get hold of the situation. There was no human injury, however, we have picked up one person who was involved in installing the tube well in that area. So far no FIR has been lodged in the case.”

Meanwhile, the local administration had called for a meeting at the Nilambazar circle office to establish peace in the locality.