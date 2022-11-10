Clashes Erupt In Silapathar Following DAC Election Results

Violent clashes erupted following the declaration of results for the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) Elections in Assam on Tuesday.
According to reports, Congress party workers attacked the supporters of an independent candidate after the party’s dismal showing the council polls.
Several people were injured in the incident that took place in Assam’s Silapathar. Congress workers reportedly attacked and injured the supporters of Debakanta Deori, who had won as an independent candidate.
Moreover, workers of the Congress party reportedly pelted stones at the vehicles of the supporters of Deori which led to several people receiving injuries.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Congress party workers at the Silapathar Police Station.
It may be noted that DAC elections were held for a total of 22 seats in Assam on Tuesday with a turnout of almost 80 per cent of the total of 43,595 voters, results for which were declared today.
Assam: BJP, AGP Secure 12 Seats, Congress Win 2 In DAC ElectionsWhile the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 12 out of the total number of seats to retain power, Congress had a very poor outing and managed to secure only two seats.
In addition, the Jimochhaya People’s Party (JPP) won seven of the remaining seats with one seat going to an independent candidate.
Following the victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write, “The resounding victory of BJP and allies in Deori autonomous council election revalidates popular trust in our government guided by vision of ‘adarniya’ PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”