Clashes Erupt In Silapathar Following DAC Election Results

Violent clashes erupted following the declaration of results for the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) Elections in Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, Congress party workers attacked the supporters of an independent candidate after the party’s dismal showing the council polls.

Several people were injured in the incident that took place in Assam’s Silapathar. Congress workers reportedly attacked and injured the supporters of Debakanta Deori, who had won as an independent candidate.

Moreover, workers of the Congress party reportedly pelted stones at the vehicles of the supporters of Deori which led to several people receiving injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Congress party workers at the Silapathar Police Station.

It may be noted that DAC elections were held for a total of 22 seats in Assam on Tuesday with a turnout of almost 80 per cent of the total of 43,595 voters, results for which were declared today.