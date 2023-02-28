Assam CM Directs DGP for CID Probe into Udalguri Encounter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed Director General of Police GP Singh for CID probe into the Udalguri encounter.

CM directed the DGP to submit the report within two week.

“In view of an incident took place in Udalguri district involving the death of a dacoit and injuring two police personnel namely Sub-Inspector Hira Jyoti Pegy and constable Sukumar Barman and recovering of some arms in the encounter. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today asked Director General of Police G.P. Singh to initiate a CID inquiry to ascertain factual details of the incident,” a notification read.

“A magisterial inquiry has already been initiated. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also ordered for a CIB inquiry into the incident. He asked the DGP to ensure completion of the inquiry within two weeks.”

Earlier in the day, almost four days after the Udalguri encounter, the police had exhumed the body on the application of Dimbeswar Musahari's family who earlier claimed mistaken identity in the case.

The body was exhumed in the presence of magistrate at village Natun Panbari in Orang on Monday evening.

Last Sunday, the Assam police denied a case of mistaken identity which took place on February 24 in Udalguri, where a veteran criminal Kenaram Basumutary was killed in a police encounter.

The encounter was carried out by the Udalguri police when they went to arrest Kenaram, who was a prime accused in several armed robbery cases with a similar modus operandi.

As per a police statement, on February 24, at about 10.30 AM, 2 individuals arrived at the spot in a motorbike without a number plate. In pursuit of committing robbery, one of the individuals confronted the police team with a 7.65 mm pistol and fired upon the police team causing grievous injury to 1 police Sub-inspector and 1 constable.

“In a self-defence, the police team retaliated and as a result one of the accused sustained a bullet injury. When the police rushed to him, a 7.65 mm pistol, 2 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition, one bullet head and one empty case were found. The second individual fled the scene in the motorbike”, the statement read.

The injured police and the accused were shifted to the nearest hospital but the accused person was declared brought dead, the police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased, Kenaram Basumutary, rushed in, positively identified and claimed the body, a police official said.