KMSS Demands Capital Punishment, Demands CBI Takeover in Zubeen Garg Probe

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has demanded the identification and immediate capital punishment for all those involved in the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The organisation called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case from the CID, citing alleged delays and political interference in the investigation.

KMSS highlighted the involvement of accused individuals Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, and Amrit Prava Mahanta, urging that even the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who allegedly travelled to Singapore alongside others, should be interrogated under the probe. The organisation demanded that the case be fast-tracked in court and the culprits be punished without delay.

The statements were made by Raju Raj Barpatra Gohain, executive president of KMSS, during a democratic protest program organised by the Dhakuakhana district committee on Thursday. The protest, held in front of Ganesh Gogoi Auditorium, saw around 50 participants demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

Key figures present included central leaders Ajit Pegu, Medini Doley, Padmakanta Doley, district leaders Prahlad Gogoi, Deepankar Gogoi, Lalit Dihingia, Nipul Gogoi, and others. The protesters chanted slogans such as: “Justice for Zubeen,” “Hang the killers,” “Arrest Riniki Bhuyan Sharma,” “Long live KMSS,” “Down with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” and “We demand justice.”

During the protest, KMSS leaders accused the Chief Minister of playing politics over the investigation and using the case for electoral gains, questioning how the CID, which could not trace a local contractor Sunil Gogoi in a fisheries case for over a year, could find Zubeen’s killers. They also criticised the government for allegedly orchestrating a political drama over the case, using it as a tool to manipulate public sentiment.

KMSS warned that protests will continue until justice is delivered for Zubeen Garg, asserting that the people of Assam are ready to fight democratically for the singer’s rights. At the end of the program, the organisation handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister through Sudarshan Saikia, Deputy Commissioner of Dhakuakhana, demanding immediate action.

Also Read: KMSS Demands Strict Action, Questions Assam Govt Over Zubeen Garg Investigation