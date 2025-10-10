Assam Govt Declares ADRE Grade 3 Results for 7,650 Posts

The results for 7,650 Grade III posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) have been declared at 10:30 AM today.Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the Assam Government at assam.gov.in.

Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari, while addressing a press conference, said that the results will mention whether candidates are “qualified” or “not qualified.”

He explained that the skill tests were conducted with the assistance of three agencies i.e AMTRON for the computer test, the Transport Department for the driving test, and ITI for the stenography test. Candidates who have cleared the skill test will be allotted government departments based on merit. Among the 50 departments involved, the Agriculture Department has the highest number of vacancies, and successful candidates will be appointed there accordingly.

Tiwari further informed that charge sheets have already been filed in cases where irregularities or misconduct were reported during the examination process.

In addition to the ADRE results, the recruitment process for 625 posts under Assam Police has also been completed, and the results will be declared at 11:30 AM on the official SLPRB website (www.slprb.com).

Out of 6,239 police vacancies, 625 posts’ results will be released today, while results for the remaining 5,614 posts will be declared tomorrow.

The Additional Chief Secretary clarified that the ADRE and Assam Police recruitments are separate processes.

