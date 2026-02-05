CM Sarma flags off BJP’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan in Jalukbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on February 5, met residents of Booth No. 32 in Jalukbari Assembly constituency as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly launched *Booth Vijay Abhiyan, a campaign aimed at strengthening grassroots outreach ahead of the upcoming elections.

During the interaction, Sarma said the initiative focuses on intensifying door-to-door engagement at the booth level to consolidate the party’s organisational strength. He informed party workers and residents that BJP volunteers would visit every household within a booth to connect directly with voters.

According to the Chief Minister, the campaign also includes hoisting the BJP flag at households, but only with the consent of the families concerned. He stressed that the exercise would be carried out respectfully and on a voluntary basis, highlighting the party’s emphasis on direct voter interaction rather than forced participation.

The Booth Vijay Abhiyan is part of the BJP’s broader strategy to reinforce its booth-level network in the run-up to the elections.