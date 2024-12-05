75 Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 49,000 Cr Under Construction: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the significant progress in India’s tunnel infrastructure during his address at the 'World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference on Safe & Sustainable Tunneling.' He informed that approximately 75 tunnel projects, involving an investment of Rs 49,000 crore, are currently under construction across the country.

Gadkari emphasized the immense potential within the tunnel sector in India, stating, "Our Prime Minister has a dream to make India the world's third-largest economy. For this target, we need to have an international standard of infrastructure in the country. Our government has given the highest priority for the development of good infrastructure in the country."

He further elaborated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully completed 35 tunnel projects spanning 49 km at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Additionally, around 75 ongoing tunnel projects, covering 146 km, are under construction with an investment of Rs 49,000 crore. Looking ahead, Gadkari revealed that 78 upcoming tunnel projects, covering 285 km and valued at Rs 1.10 trillion, are planned for the future.

The Minister also shared insights into a recent discussion with the Assam Chief Minister regarding the construction of a large tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, emphasizing the vast opportunities this would create for contractors and consultants in the tunnelling industry. "Today tunnel is a very important factor not only for road network is concerned but for hydro projects, metro, railway everywhere," Gadkari concluded.

