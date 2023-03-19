CM Sarma Reacts on 4 Suspected Aides of Amritpal Singh Brought to Assam

Amid the reports of four suspected aides of Khalistani leader and Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called the move ‘police-to-police cooperation’.

He said, “Earlier we had sent prisoners from Assam to Bihar, and this is police-to-police cooperation. I have nothing to say on this. The prisoners are brought here for security purposes as well.”

Earlier today, at least four suspected aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh amid tight security.

The four accused were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh. They have been kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. An SP-rank officer of the Punjab Police, Superintendent of Police Tejbir Singh Hundal, led the team to shift the four arrested to Assam.

A top police source said, "Four detained associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were recently flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They will probably be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

"They are being accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the IG Jail," the source added.

However, the police have not confirmed any connection of the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case and their transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now.