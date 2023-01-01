‘Population Shouldn't Be Only Criterion in Delimiting Constituencies’ Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the current delimitation law gives a premium to lawbreakers and he believes population should not be the only criterion in delimiting constituencies.

"As of now, our policy of delimitation is constituencies' population. One point I want to raise, the central government has told us that you control the population and some have controlled the population, and some have not. Should a delimitation process give a premium to those who are violating the policy and you are punishing those who are going by the policy?" Sarma questioned, speaking about the demographic change in terms of the population across the state.

Further, CM Sarma noted Parliament will definitely debate the matter during future delimitations.

"Today's delimitation law is giving premium to lawbreakers. In my view, the population should not be a criterion in delimiting constituencies but there should be other criteria also. Law of the Parliament as of now is that the population is the main criterion," Sarma said.

There are fears in Assam that the delimitation process may give birth to additional constituencies in districts where population explosion has been rampant in the past few decades.