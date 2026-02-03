CM Vigilance Re-Arrests ACS Nupur Bora in Land Fraud Case

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has reportedly re-arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora on February 3 in connection with an alleged land fraud case, further tightening the probe into large-scale irregularities in land records.

According to official sources, Bora was booked following a complaint lodged by the District Commissioner and Additional District Commissioner of Barpeta, which led the CM Vigilance to register a fresh case against the officer.

The FIR, registered as Case No. 32/25, accuses Bora of illegally recording the names of nearly 50 individuals in land documents without following mandatory registration procedures. Investigators allege that land mutations were carried out in violation of established rules and norms.

Sources familiar with the case claim that these land records were allegedly altered in exchange for large sums of money, bypassing official channels and procedures meant to ensure transparency and legality in land ownership.

